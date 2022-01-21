I hoped that these fudging denials would be followed by another message from Gorsuch, in which he might apologize to his friend Sotomayor for somehow missing her concerns, while assuring her that he would take her concerns to heart in the future. We both grew up in the Denver area in the 1960s and 1970s, so I assumed that he and I must have absorbed the same lessons about common courtesy and good manners. I hated to think that a Denver boy would deliberately ignore the worries of a neighbor in compromised health. At the very least, I would have expected a chivalrous offer to remain in his chambers, participating remotely, while the other eight justices agreeably masked up.