FCPS principals, for the mental and academic well-being of their students, should bring back the previous pass/fail policy for the current school year and maintain it beyond the pandemic.
I understand that the pass/fail modification was intended as a temporary solution for the difficulties of learning during the pandemic and that it was considered best to switch back to the comfortable, familiar system with school back in person. The 2020-2021 policy got it right, though. For one, the coronavirus is far from behind us as case numbers are rising yet again. Moreover, although FCPS might be back in person, students still face challenges from the pandemic, including increased stress, financial issues and reduced socialization. If a two-class pass/fail option was a good solution last year, it remains a good solution this year.
The benefits of a policy that allows students to take two classes pass/fail are not limited to pandemic environments, either. For one, we should not expect students to be perfect at everything they do, regardless of their interests or natural abilities. I would rather foster students’ strengths and passions. Students don’t use everything they learn in all of their classes, so we should give them the freedom to focus on what excites them most, which very well could become their future pursuits. In a pass/fail system, students can use the policy to relieve the pressure from classes they find tedious. Even better, they can choose to learn their favorite subjects without the extrinsic motivation of stringent grading overtaking their intrinsic motivation to learn more about the topic.
Reducing the extrinsic motivation from grades could also increase academic risk-taking. A 2018 paper by Kelsey Chamberlin, Maï Yasué and I-Chant Andrea Chiang compared traditional grading systems with partial or full pass/fail systems and demonstrated that students at a school with conventional grades experienced a greater fear of failure. In high school, we should encourage students to take chances and explore so they can identify and refine their passions. In addition, students who are less afraid of failure will be better able to view mistakes in class as opportunities for reflection and improvement rather than as a sign of incompetence.
All this is not to say that students should get two classes in which they do not have to try. Students will still receive grades in pass/fail classes, offering crucial feedback on their progress. Grades will adopt a new meaning, though, as a marker of progress instead of a source of anxiety. Additionally, students will not be able to slack in their classes, because passing a class requires students to complete their assignments and prepare for exams. Thus, they will still practice the skills related to that subject, which should be the main goal of any class. Students could just take a healthier approach, prioritizing knowledge and skills over GPA.
Principals already know how to operate a pass/fail system from last year; the main determinant of its success would be how it is communicated. First, students need to know this policy exists. Last year’s pass/fail offerings were not well communicated. Second, optimal results require students to understand the rationale behind the policy. Show them how to let intrinsic motivation guide them through their favorite classes or how to give themselves a break in a class they struggle with.
Last year, the coronavirus pandemic prompted a shift to a partial pass/fail system, but this system has benefits regardless of external conditions. To reduce stress and promote intrinsic motivation and risk-taking in your school, bring back the two-class pass/fail option and teach students how to use it effectively.