The benefits of a policy that allows students to take two classes pass/fail are not limited to pandemic environments, either. For one, we should not expect students to be perfect at everything they do, regardless of their interests or natural abilities. I would rather foster students’ strengths and passions. Students don’t use everything they learn in all of their classes, so we should give them the freedom to focus on what excites them most, which very well could become their future pursuits. In a pass/fail system, students can use the policy to relieve the pressure from classes they find tedious. Even better, they can choose to learn their favorite subjects without the extrinsic motivation of stringent grading overtaking their intrinsic motivation to learn more about the topic.