Missing from Mr. Bacon’s list of potential 2024 candidates was someone who seems a no-brainer to me: Sen. Mark R. Warner. A former governor of Virginia, Mr. Warner is a moderate, pro-business Democrat with a concrete record of winning Republican votes and working across the aisle on difficult issues such as tax and entitlement reform and serving on the bipartisan “Gang of Six.” While governor, Mr. Warner’s policies ensured Virginia’s AAA bond rating was maintained and the state was designated one of the best managed in the country. He left office with an 80 percent approval rating. As the current chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Mr. Warner adds foreign policy to his expertise on finance, business and technology.
Also, I would like to see an op-ed with a comparable list of potential GOP candidates and contending that the Republican 2024 presidential nominee need not be a former president.
Anne Gruner, McLean