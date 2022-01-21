This is false equivalence. Mr. Biden is expected to develop a federal strategy for taming the omicron variant of the coronavirus that sidesteps the pitched resistance of red-state governors and doesn’t include vaccination of Republican holdouts. In contrast, a good day in the latter part of the Trump presidency was one in which the president didn’t recommend quack cures. The only reason Mr. Biden has any possibility of undoing the GOP limitations on voting rights comes from the fluke wins in Georgia’s U.S. Senate races. Those surprising wins gave Mr. Biden the thinnest of margins to protect voting rights. He did what he could when dealt this hand.
Former president Donald Trump gets a pass on protecting voting rights because he is behind the efforts to get rid of them. It’s unfair to claim that incompetence is responsible for Mr. Biden hitting a dead end in voting rights legislation or for the fact that omicron sweeps through the politically unvaccinated.
Peter S. Bernard, Silver Spring
In his Jan. 16 op-ed, David Von Drehle lambasted President Biden for, in Mr. Von Drehle’s view, not following through on his campaign promises to “take the pandemic seriously,” “deal with opponents respectfully” and "speak to the public honestly.” Though one might quibble about the degree to which Mr. Biden has moved forcefully on all three, what is undeniable is that the Republican establishment (in Congress and at the state level) has vigorously blocked Mr. Biden’s efforts to tame the pandemic in the United States. Moreover, Republican members of Congress have fallen into line in blocking Mr. Biden’s ability to pass meaningful measures on important issues such as climate change and voting rights.
The president has now indeed spoken honestly and forcefully to the public about the impact of this organized obstruction. Mr. Von Drehle ignored the context of what Mr. Biden has faced since making those campaign promises. Why does the media almost always fail to mention the 50 “just say no” Republican senators?
Margaret McKelvey, Arlington
I have listened closely to all of President Biden’s speeches and found every one of them before the voting rights speech in Georgia on Jan. 6 to have been presidential, to have been bipartisan and to have expressed the right sentiments and good leadership. He has been a year of bliss after four years of inanity.
In accusing Mr. Biden of sounding like former president Donald Trump when speaking the unvarnished truth about how Republicans, one of this republic’s two major parties, are trying to destroy the voting systems in half of the states to gain a permanent “White” “minority” control of the federal government, David Von Drehle was wrong. What Mr. Biden said was exactly true: Mr. Trump and his allies’ goal is to disenfranchise anyone who votes against them.
It was refreshing to hear Mr. Biden take the gloves off and punch Mr. Trump in the nose.
Democrats have been talking softly for too long, bringing softballs to a game of hardball for too long.
Mr. Biden should take some lessons from Harry S. Truman, and he shouldn’t listen to Mr. Von Drehle and the nattering nabobs of positivism.
Jon Temple, Chevy Chase