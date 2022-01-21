In his Jan. 16 op-ed, David Von Drehle lambasted President Biden for, in Mr. Von Drehle’s view, not following through on his campaign promises to “take the pandemic seriously,” “deal with opponents respectfully” and "speak to the public honestly.” Though one might quibble about the degree to which Mr. Biden has moved forcefully on all three, what is undeniable is that the Republican establishment (in Congress and at the state level) has vigorously blocked Mr. Biden’s efforts to tame the pandemic in the United States. Moreover, Republican members of Congress have fallen into line in blocking Mr. Biden’s ability to pass meaningful measures on important issues such as climate change and voting rights.