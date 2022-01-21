I was disappointed with the Jan. 4 Tuesday Opinion essay by Angus King and Michael Gallagher, “Crippling cyberattacks can be blocked. Here’s how.,” but not from disagreement with the thoughts of the authors. Rather, I was disappointed that the essay did not live up to the exciting title on the printed page. The headline led me to expect some surprising new insights. Instead, I saw sensible ideas I would expect from typical juniors and seniors at any high-ranked high school. In fact, some of these top students might have concrete ideas that were not given in the essay. To suggest that the United States work with allies and develop deterrence does not tell me how we will block cyberattacks. The headline was overblown. I still hope to hear new ideas on how to block cyberattacks.