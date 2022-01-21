With the REvil arrests, Mr. Putin has proved Mr. Biden’s point. He does have the power to curb the incursions plaguing libraries, schools, hospitals and city halls. The rub is, he also has the power to do nothing. Russia sends this signal at the same time it is amassing troops, armor and aircraft along its border with Ukraine, and at the same time the United States is vowing to retaliate in the event of an invasion. The message is simple: Like seeing cybercriminals behind bars? Then don’t make us angry. Meanwhile, several Ukrainian government agencies have had their websites defaced and their data wiped in recent days. The attack, initially disguised as ransomware, hasn’t been attributed yet — but many suspect it originated in Russia or Belarus. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has cautioned critical infrastructure organizations to stay on high alert.