There was never any dispute that Palin — a former Alaska governor, former vice presidential candidate, Fox News contributor and reality-TV person — qualified under the law as a public figure. Her lawyers, however, argued that the actions of James Bennet, who at the time served as editor of the Times’s editorial board, met the stringent evidentiary standards of actual malice. “Mr. Bennet had actual knowledge that the false and defamatory statements he wrote and The Times published about Mrs. Palin were untrue,” argues Palin’s amended complaint. “Alternatively, Mr. Bennet and The Times published the Palin Article with reckless disregard for and a purposeful avoidance of the truth.” (Elizabeth Williamson, then a member of the Times editorial board, wrote the first draft of the editorial, though Bennet inserted the passage at issue in the suit, according to the factual record developed on the motion to dismiss.)