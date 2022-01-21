To which Biden responded: “What do you mean ‘allowing’? I’m confused by the question.”
As well Biden should have been. There is not one shred of evidence of Biden arguing to keep schools closed. In fact, the president spent the opening of the news conference making just the opposite case.
Surely the reporter posing the so-called Republican attack narrative must also have heard Biden say, “We’re not going back — we’re not going back to lockdowns. We’re not going back to closing schools. Schools should stay open.”
I heard Biden say, and so must have his interlocutor, that “because of the American Rescue Plan, we provided the states $130 billion — $130 billion to keep our students and educators safe and schools open: funding for ventilation systems in schools, social distancing, hygiene for classrooms and the school buses. In addition, we’ve added another $10 billion for covid-19 tests to be able to be administered at schools.”
And Biden went on: “I encourage the states and school districts that use the funding to protect our children and keep their schools open: Use it.”
None of that seems to have mattered. Using the news conference to raise the prospect of partisan political conflict appears to have driven the question.
The exchange must have stayed with Biden — as it did me — because he came back to it minutes later in a cautious reflection. “I’ve had a couple — well, I shouldn’t get into this,” he said at one point.
“Again, I’m no expert in any of this,” Biden said. “But the fact is, I think you have to acknowledge that what gets covered now is necessarily a little bit different than what gets covered in the past.”
He added: “The nature of the way things get covered — and this is my observation over the years I’ve been involved in public life — [has] changed. And it’s changed because of everything from a thing called the Internet.” Biden said coverage has “changed because of the way in which we have self-identified perspectives based on what channel you turn on, what — what network you look at.”
I would add coverage has changed based upon the news media’s perception of the viewing and reading public’s tastes: Hail the victors; bash the vanquished.
Biden’s news conference was filled with questions about the covid-19 pandemic and testing, inflation and failures — to date — to pass his Build Back Better plan and voting rights reforms. Timely, important? Yes. And heavily laden with redundant queries? Yes.
But let’s pause to consider the amount and extent to which the Biden administration was drawing around-the-clock, blow-by-blow reporting on problems in September that were far from the mind on Inauguration Day.
The Haitian migrant crisis on the southern border, schisms within the Democratic Party that threatened Biden’s plan to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure, a rupture with the French over a new U.S.-U.K.-Australia defense pact, the Afghanistan pullout, the possibility of a government shutdown, and the prospect of Congress failing to raise the government’s debt ceiling and the international financial calamity to which that might lead.
Those breathlessly told stories described challenges that emerge on a president’s watch. They come with the territory. How they are met and handled either immediately or over the long haul are the questions that matter most.
Trying to tell readers and viewers whether Biden is winning or losing on a given issue, or what he and his opponents are saying about one another — the practice of horse-race-style journalism — takes away from what’s really at stake for the public. But that’s what we have come to be subjected to.
Case in point.
A Post headline Thursday morning read: “In final clash, voting rights bill fails in Senate.” The only thing “final” was an effort in the current session to counter Republican state legislative schemes to make it harder for voters unlike themselves to exercise their hard-won right to vote and have their votes counted. Voting rights advocates now point to the midterm elections and the need to send more voting rights supporters to Congress. More roll calls to come.
It was, indeed, sad to read “Democrats contend the legislation is needed to counter changes … that they argue will make voting more difficult, particularly in minority communities.” Voter suppression is not a matter of “argument.” It’s a fact. Republican legislatures are wittingly enacting measures with the intent of making voting harder for likely Democratic voters — mostly Blacks and other racial minorities — to cast ballots. There’s no “both sides” case here. Race matters today, as it always has in the United States.
And don’t attribute the opposition of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and his united GOP to backlash. That suggests “reaction.” Call it what it is: resistance to Black suffrage — a resistance as old as the poll tax, the noose, Jim Crow and Southern-led filibusters. Closing polling locations, purging voting rolls, limiting early voting and voting by mail, and creating unnecessarily long voting lines are as malicious in intent as literacy tests.
Despite Republican obstruction, voting rights protections are not dead. That’s the danger of horse-race journalism — “the way things get covered” that Biden talked about. Despite what’s “reported” in the news, the fight, beyond doubt, goes on. Just don’t look for it in the news out of Washington.