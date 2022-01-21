When the campaign launched this month, early signs were promising, with reports of higher antibodies. But on Jan. 17, the lead researcher of a study on the second booster at Sheba Medical Center, Gili Regev-Yochay, announced it wasn’t much better than the first, when confronting omicron. “Despite a significant increase in antibodies after the fourth vaccine, this protection is only partially effective against the omicron strain, which is relatively resistant to the vaccine.” She added, “Maybe there are a few more antibodies but not much more compared to the third dose.” The study is tracking 154 health-care workers at the center who got the booster two weeks before. The second booster did not prevent infection, she reported. No data was released, and the results are preliminary, but the announcement suggests the pandemic won’t be ended by simply repeating booster shots. In the United States, uptake of the first booster is only 42 percent of the fully vaccinated over 18 years old. Would the public accept another? It is simply not feasible to boost the world every five months.