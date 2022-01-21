The only thing to apologize for is apologizing. Intel is helping the Chinese state lie to the world and to its own citizens — many of whom, reared on a poisonous combination of propaganda and censorship, exploded in anger at the letter. Intel vets its business partners to steer its supply chain clear of Xinjiang; its general counsel said as much at a congressional hearing last summer. But to ask the company, its refusal to be complicit in human rights abuses is more obligation than point of pride. This month, Intel said its now-scrubbed letter was issued only to comply with U.S. law. (The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which President Biden signed into law last month, requires proof that imports from the region haven’t been made with forced labor.) The missive did not, the company insisted, represent its position on Xinjiang.