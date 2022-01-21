For all its claims that we must “enable our students … to think differently,” teach “our students to think for themselves” and “teach our students the entirety of our history — both good and bad,” it feels more like an attempt to ban another CRT: critical and reasoned thinking. All students can benefit from perspective-taking: perceiving a situation or understanding a concept from an alternative point of view. Rather than learning only what happened, students need to know what could have happened.
The order, in one simple directive, also halts the effort to modernize mathematics instruction based on current research (provided by the Virginia Math Pathways Initiative) to benefit all students and not just those who take “advanced high school math classes.”
Mr. Youngkin’s Executive Order 1 hurts public education in Virginia.
Marian Klymkowsky, Arlington
The writer is a substitute math teacher and a member of the Education Committee of the Arlington branch of the NAACP.
The governor of Virginia, having promised to empower Virginia parents, ordered the removal of state mask mandates for students at public schools and instead placed the decision in the hands of parents. Thus, one of the governor’s first acts was to use the tools of government to promote injustice.
As our nation’s founders reminded us in the preamble of the Constitution, two of the purposes of government are to “establish Justice” and “promote the general Welfare.” In a just society, parents do not send their children to school in a manner that needlessly harms or puts at risk other children. In a just society, justice prevails over personal freedom and choice, and the tools of government are used to promote the public welfare, not lessen it.
Thomas B. Cochran, Arlington