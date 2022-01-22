With that, an Olympics already set to be played before near-empty venues so as to limit spread of coronavirus potentially got even grimmer. And the complicity of U.S. and other corporations sponsoring the show became that much harder to defend. There is certainly no shortage of reasons that an athlete of conscience might want to speak out: China is crushing the Uyghur Muslim minority, in a campaign officially designated “genocide” by the United States. China is at work stamping out free media in Hong Kong. And it subjects the Chinese population generally to Orwellian surveillance. The outside world still does not know what really happened to Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis pro who has been cast into a kind of political and personal limbo since she denounced a powerful Chinese official for sexual harassment two months ago. And China’s threat would seem to apply to issues beyond its borders — to a case in which an athlete from, say, Ukraine raised a fist against Russia’s threatened invasion.