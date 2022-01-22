The reactions are revealing. Left and right agree on very little these days, but they share a sense that something has gone profoundly wrong with America — internally. The two camps disagree over the diagnosis, whether it’s structural racism or elite liberalism that’s to blame, but the symptoms are apparent to both: our decrepit infrastructure, the loneliness that haunted young Americans long before social distancing, widespread job and health precarity, addiction and homelessness. And this isn’t even to mention our cultural incohesion, our inability to agree on the most basic facts about our history and identity. Yet the hawks’ always-escalate reflex continues to distort national priorities.