The Havana regime really isn’t fooling anyone with the sham proceedings. Whether it’s frightening anyone, of course, is a different question, and a crucial one, since what made July 11 so remarkable was that it showed how many ordinary Cubans were beginning to shed their fear of the government in the face of overwhelming need. To be sure, the answer is probably less hopeful — but not entirely hopeless. The mere fact that some families of detainees are willing to tell their stories to the international media is encouraging. It is now more evident than ever that Cuba’s communists rule by force rather than consent. And they can’t imprison everyone.