Cuban authorities detained 1,377 people in the wake of July 11, of whom 727 remain in custody, according to Cubalex, a U.S.-based human rights organization. Since Dec. 13, more than 260 trials have been completed, according to the State Department. The trials are being compared with Cuba’s notorious Black Spring, the four-day period in March 2003 during which the regime sentenced 75 Cuban dissidents to between six and 28 years each for political offenses. (Due in part to outside pressure, Cuba released the last of the Black Spring prisoners by 2011, with most going into exile.) Yet the Black Spring targeted committed pro-democracy activists and intellectuals. Those facing prison today are basically ordinary working-class people — many quite young, with five being minors aged 16 or 17.
This is in keeping with the spontaneity of the July 11 events, which surged from the desperation of Cuba’s poorer neighborhoods, disproportionately populated by Black people. One Cuban father, Emilio Román, told The Post that his two sons, Emiyoslan, 18, and Yosney Emilio, 25, joined the protests on the spur of the moment — and now face up to 15 and 20 years, respectively, for sedition. Mr. Román’s 24-year-old daughter is also awaiting trial.
Through sweeping arrests and harsh sentences, the government clearly seeks to intimidate and thereby silence the broadest possible segment of its population. By doing so in trials whose results are essentially preordained the government further hopes to cover its policy in a patina of legality. As international human rights organizations have frequently noted, however, Cuban defendants lack the basic protections of due process — starting with the fact that the crimes many are charged with include vague offenses such as “contempt.”
The Havana regime really isn’t fooling anyone with the sham proceedings. Whether it’s frightening anyone, of course, is a different question, and a crucial one, since what made July 11 so remarkable was that it showed how many ordinary Cubans were beginning to shed their fear of the government in the face of overwhelming need. To be sure, the answer is probably less hopeful — but not entirely hopeless. The mere fact that some families of detainees are willing to tell their stories to the international media is encouraging. It is now more evident than ever that Cuba’s communists rule by force rather than consent. And they can’t imprison everyone.