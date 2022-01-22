Now, pretty much the same could be said for the Republicans themselves. There was a time when it was easy to define conservatism as a set of principles. Republicans had their share of raging internal debates, but they always brought it back to a few big concepts — among them, limiting the size and reach of government, reducing taxes, strengthening national defense, and holding firm to traditional moral values. Not that they always hewed to their own convictions; fiscal discipline, for instance, was something that they were willing to suspend when one of their own was in the White House.