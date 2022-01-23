Still, it would be wrong to discount Nasdaq’s efforts, spurred by the racial reckoning that followed George Floyd’s murder. At the time Mr. Floyd was killed by a White Minneapolis police officer, in May 2020, more than three-quarters of Nasdaq’s members did not meet the inclusion criteria it subsequently proposed. More than 80 percent of the directors on boards of the Fortune 500 were White, and while the number of female directors serving on those boards was expanding quickly, there had been little movement toward racial diversification.