Nasdaq’s initiative, which takes effect starting this year, was groundbreaking for a U.S. securities exchange. It is not very novel in other contexts. California already had laws mandating that public companies headquartered in the state have women and, by 2023, members of underrepresented communities on their boards. Many European countries, including Britain, Germany and Norway, where capitalism thrives, require more gender diversity than Nasdaq envisions.
Still, it would be wrong to discount Nasdaq’s efforts, spurred by the racial reckoning that followed George Floyd’s murder. At the time Mr. Floyd was killed by a White Minneapolis police officer, in May 2020, more than three-quarters of Nasdaq’s members did not meet the inclusion criteria it subsequently proposed. More than 80 percent of the directors on boards of the Fortune 500 were White, and while the number of female directors serving on those boards was expanding quickly, there had been little movement toward racial diversification.
Conservatives protested that board membership should depend exclusively on professional qualifications; GOP members of the Senate Banking Committee harrumphed that “America’s corporate boardrooms are not the place for social engineering.”
Those very arguments had been deployed for decades to exclude women, African Americans and others from jobs at every level and in every industry in the United States — including at major media outlets. In fact, highly qualified women and minorities were seldom named to corporate boards because board members and chief executives, who did most of the hiring, were White males who recruited from their own White, male networks.
Goldman Sachs, whose command of corporate governance surely exceeds that of GOP politicians, backed Nasdaq’s move. The argument that there is no “pipeline” of qualified minorities is preposterous. To cite one telling example, the New York Times reported that the chairman of MIT’s chemical engineering department — Paula T. Hammond, a Black woman and prominent cancer researcher — had never even been approached before 2020 to join the board of any publicly traded company. That was the case even though her scientific and managerial expertise made her an obvious selection to serve on a pharmaceutical or biotechnology company board.
There are encouraging signs. At least a dozen states, including California, have adopted or are considering laws that would set quotas to diversify corporate boards or set disclosure requirements, a means of forcing corporations that drag their feet to explain their recalcitrance. Last year, nearly 60 percent of S&P 500 firms disclosed their board members’ ethnic and racial background, more than double the rate a year earlier.
Nasdaq firms that do not comply with the new guidelines will be required to explain why — a form of naming and shaming. More progress is needed. Luckily, there are plenty of incentives for firms to make strides, and not just political and public pressure. An exhaustive study by the management consultancy McKinsey & Co. shows that companies whose boards feature more gender and ethnic diversity are more profitable than those dominated by White males.