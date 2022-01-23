If the Lee statue cannot be repaired, the current plaintiffs want its bronze to be cast into “Civil War cannon” for placement on historic battlefield. Rather than wanting to melt our swords into plowshares and finally reconcile the divides of the Civil War, they propose a different bellicose image. Too many of our monuments were put up without any public input, by people wealthy enough to pay for them. We should not let the process of their transformation be controlled by a similarly small group of plaintiffs with deep enough pockets to pay for legal life support for the Lost Cause.