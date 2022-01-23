We regret any inconveniences that staffing shortages have caused our residents over the past several weeks and ask for their patience as we all deal with the impacts of the omicron variant.
DPW, with its dedicated staff of about 1,200, is a microcosm of our community in terms of how it is being affected by the pandemic. For the past 22 months, it has responded in person — through every stage of the pandemic — to ensure that collections for weekly trash and recycling, food waste, bulk trash and many other services were delivered without a hitch.
In anticipation of both leaf collection and snow removal, D.C. hired and trained the largest group of new employees ever at DPW. The agency also increased overtime, extended work schedules and hired more contractors, which also are experiencing staffing shortages, to normalize these important city operations.
Residents should expect efficient government operations, but it is unfair to single out DPW leadership and staff as the cause for these temporary delays in service delivery.
DPW’s employees and its leaders are professional, experienced and fully committed to providing seamless service to our residents.
Lucinda M. Babers, Washington
The writer is D.C. deputy mayor for operations and infrastructure.