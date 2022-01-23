Warnock, fast becoming the most inspirational figure in the Senate, gave his own masterful address. Afforded the honor of closing out the debate, Warnock proclaimed, "We have been summoned here by history,” he said. “This is not just another routine day in the Senate. This is a moral moment.” Putting the voting rights issue in the greater sweep of our history, he added on Twitter: “We are one nation. E Pluribus Unum — out of many, one. That’s what voting rights ensures: that people from various backgrounds get to speak, and have their say on the future of our grand democracy.”