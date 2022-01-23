Ossoff, speaking on the floor on Wednesday, was both eloquent and defiant. He was having none of the sanctimonious Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who bristled at the notion she was thwarting the work of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis by blocking passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. “I speak for the state of Georgia when I say do not invoke Congressman Lewis’s name to signal your virtue while you work to erode his legacy and defy his will,” Ossoff said.
Ossoff won the plaudits of his party because so many people are fed up with the Maine senator, who professes to be a moderate but sides with her party on everything from confirmation of anti-choice justices to opposing the emergency covid-relief package to blocking voting rights reforms. Ossoff scoffed at her ridiculous assertion that the Voting Rights Act, stripped of its Section 5 preclearance provisions, remains largely intact. “Abraham Lincoln must be turning in his grave to hear the senators from the Grand Old Party,” he said.
As Collins took umbrage at the skewering, Ossoff remained unflappable, explaining that he objected to Republicans’ inconsistency in voting to “reauthorize the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and lauding it as a signature civil right achievement but then voting not even to allow debate in this body on the legislation that was created to respond to the Supreme Court’s invitation to uphold its preclearance provision.” No Democrat has quite so effectively revealed Collins’s hypocrisy and moral cluelessness.
Warnock, fast becoming the most inspirational figure in the Senate, gave his own masterful address. Afforded the honor of closing out the debate, Warnock proclaimed, "We have been summoned here by history,” he said. “This is not just another routine day in the Senate. This is a moral moment.” Putting the voting rights issue in the greater sweep of our history, he added on Twitter: “We are one nation. E Pluribus Unum — out of many, one. That’s what voting rights ensures: that people from various backgrounds get to speak, and have their say on the future of our grand democracy.”
Warnock peppered his remarks with personal stories of real voters, especially poor and non-White Americans, affected by the nationwide assault on voting rights. “I will not sit quietly while some make Dr. King a victim of identity theft,” he declared.“ You do not get to offer praises and plaudits in memory of Dr. King and then marshal the same kinds of states’ rights arguments that were used against Dr. King and against the civil rights movement.” He rebuked Republicans for passing laws that are designed “to punish their own citizens for having the audacity to show up” to vote.
Warnock also laid low the paeans to bipartisanship. “I believe in bipartisanship. But when it comes to something as fundamental as voting rights, I just have to ask: Bipartisanship at what cost? Who is being asked to foot the bill for this bipartisanship? And is liberty itself the cost?” Warnock asked. “I submit that that’s a cost too high. A bridge too far.”
In a legislative defeat, Ossoff and Warnock won the moral argument and the appreciation of millions of Americans. The ceiling-shattering duo from Georgia — the state’s first Jewish and African American senators — reminded the country of its highest ideals and worst tendencies and of the perfidy of those who defend White political power.
For their inspired rhetoric and tough-minded debate, we can say well done, Sens. Ossoff and Warnock.