Second, it exposed the hypocrisy of claims that the filibuster was sacrosanct when it has, in fact, been altered again and again. “Why are we accepting the fact that tax cuts and [the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice] Amy Coney Barrett and repeal of regulations can get through with 51 votes, but a voting package for every voter in America, to make it easy for them to vote, needs 60?” she asked. The debate, she said, put “a big spotlight on all the shenanigans that have gone on for a long, long time.”