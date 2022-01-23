This poses a difficult but not insurmountable challenge for the CIA and the administration. They must address all — and we mean every last one — of the employees with the care and attention befitting Americans who went abroad to serve their country. No doubt among such a large group there will be conditions that can be explained by other factors, such as environmental hazards and extremely stressful duty, but no one should be excluded casually. The administration must show all those considering a post abroad that the United States will have their back, no matter what. At the same time, there is a smaller group of victims with injuries that may help point the way to a cause and perpetrators, and there is every reason to focus on them for forensic clues. This troubling challenge is not yet resolved.