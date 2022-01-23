Establishing Trump’s personal involvement in the alleged attempt to defraud others might be difficult, although it would be hard to explain away how the company valued 20,000 square feet in his Trump Tower triplex that did not exist, as the filing claims. Keep in mind that because this is a civil case, James need only prove her claims by a preponderance of the evidence. (Trump faces a parallel criminal case under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney.) Getting Trump to testify in open court — or to be forced to take the Fifth Amendment — might make for a public spectacle. It would also draw the attention to a topic that Trump dreads: Decades-long allegations that he isn’t nearly as rich as he says.