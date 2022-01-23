Montgomery County and Prince George’s County are similar in population and area and share a lengthy border. Both counties already had a mask mandate before the start of the omicron surge. Both counties relied on in-person schooling through Dec. 22. Prince George’s County was virtual when school resumed on Jan. 3 (a snow day in Montgomery County), whereas Montgomery County stuck with in-person schooling. The results speak for themselves. The situation has improved dramatically in Prince George’s County but only modestly in Montgomery County. Prince George’s County has gone from being considerably worse than Montgomery County to considerably better. Correlation does not mean causation, but it is hard to identify another cause here, and the difference in results between the two counties is huge. The most reasonable conclusion is that virtual schooling through the middle of February is probably warranted.