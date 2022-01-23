President Biden, not so much, which is why his fiasco of a news conference on Wednesday has the spinners — those on his payroll, those employed by Democrats up for reelection in 2022 and those in media who are in the tank for Democrats — trying very, very hard to cover for his missteps and mistakes. The invitation the president issued to Vladimir Putin to nibble a bit on Ukraine? The new category of “minor incursion” caused an instant reset of expectations. Would a lurch by the Chinese Communist Party for Taiwan be a “minor incursion”? How about the tempting Senkaku Islands? What about a hunk of Lithuania? Who knows after that performance? Appeasement is in the air.