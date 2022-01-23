Moreover, even if such organizations tried to hire new workers in exact racial proportion to the overall population, rather than their proportions in the available hiring pool, established institutions such as NPR would still likely end up whiter than the United States as a whole, because of course employers don’t replace all their workers every year. People they hired years or decades ago are still around, and those older employees will be whiter than rising generations. Often, the only way for such a firm to “look like America” would be to fire those older workers or hire far fewer new White employees than their share of the population indicates.