Mr. Youngkin has made clear he wants to make Virginia more hospitable to public charter schools, a priority we endorse. One need only look to neighboring D.C. to see the success of quality charter schools in helping to lift student achievement. Virginia has few charter schools — of the 3.5 million students across the country in charters, only about 1,200 students are in Virginia. Mr. Youngkin has proposed an investment of $150,000 to open up 20 new charter schools, but no amount of money will matter if Virginia doesn’t change its antiquated laws that give local school districts the ability to veto the creation of charters. Let’s hope that Ms. Guidera and her focus on hard data produce the results needed for Virginia students.