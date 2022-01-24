He then spent more time than he has in months touting the American Rescue Plan, which Republicans opposed en masse. In Seattle, the money goes for child-care centers, in Phoenix for community colleges to train workers for the semiconductor industry; and in Milwaukee, workers are getting trained to remove lead pipes. “I urge every American to take a look at what you all are doing,” he said. He touted “the resources that were intended not just to stave off disaster but to build for a future around the people who make communities run.” Of particular concern to parents, Biden stressed the American Rescue Plan had “a lot of money in that to keep those schools open.” While he hasn’t gotten Build Back Better, the policy achievements in the ARP and the infrastructure legislation are substantial. After months of virtual silence, the president is talking about it.