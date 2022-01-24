With an environmental crisis as complex and gargantuan as plastic pollution, we need to do it all: reduce virgin plastics production, increase our waste collection and overhaul plastics recycling so it works, and clean up what does end up in the environment. In fact, a paper in the journal Science published in 2020 showed that even if we reduce plastic waste by 40 percent and recover and recycle 60 percent of plastics put into the waste stream, we will still need to clean up 40 percent of the remaining plastic — just to maintain current levels of plastic pollution entering the ocean.