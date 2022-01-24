A single solution to plastic pollution simply doesn’t exist. The scale of this crisis calls for us to do everything from advocating for upstream solutions such as imposing a virgin plastics fee, banning certain items, setting source-reduction targets and establishing recycled content standards to, yes, inspiring hundreds of thousands of people — including YouTube fans — to care about the future of our ocean.
Nicholas J. Mallos, Beaverton, Ore.
The writer is senior director of the Trash Free Seas Program at Ocean Conservancy.