To the assertion that the FAA just woke up to 5G, I believe the counterargument is that the FAA was consistently shut out of negotiations between the FCC and 5G developers and was denied access to industry data that the FAA needed to determine air safety. When the 5G towers were about to go live at full power, the FAA was forced to take drastic last-minute action to protect air safety based on its long-term unanswered concerns. There is probably some righteousness on both sides, but this conflict over 5G should never have happened like this. Let’s fix the process.
Philip W. Clark, Burke