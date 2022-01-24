I often agree with David Von Drehle’s opinions and, as a longtime commercial pilot, I have had many frustrations with the Federal Aviation Administration’s management practices. However, his Jan. 19 op-ed, “The FAA’s 5G freakout raises a big red flag,” was unfair to the FAA.

The FAA is charged with promoting air commerce and air safety, often conflicting goals. Usually, the FAA leans toward safety over commerce when conflicts occur. When the FAA cuts corners or accepts safety risks to facilitate commerce, as it did in the Boeing 737 Max tragedy, people die. The FAA does not have the luxury of the Federal Communications Commission’s apparent standard of “a little risk of lots of people dying is okay if there is money to be made.”

To the assertion that the FAA just woke up to 5G, I believe the counterargument is that the FAA was consistently shut out of negotiations between the FCC and 5G developers and was denied access to industry data that the FAA needed to determine air safety. When the 5G towers were about to go live at full power, the FAA was forced to take drastic last-minute action to protect air safety based on its long-term unanswered concerns. There is probably some righteousness on both sides, but this conflict over 5G should never have happened like this. Let’s fix the process.

Philip W. Clark, Burke