This estimate gets support from Thomas L. Livermore, a Union veteran, who counted about 3,500 rebel cavalry and infantry from the state. Oddly, while McKim argued that the rebel army never had more than 600,000 men and Livermore estimated 1.5 million, they still agreed on the count of Marylanders.
But all this obscures a more important fact: Fully 8,718 Black Marylanders fought for the Union. It’s long past time to pay more attention to them than the far lesser number of Marylanders who fought to keep them enslaved.
Michael A. Schaffner, Arlington