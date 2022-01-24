It was good to see the Jan. 18 Metro article “New essay collection challenges state’s Civil War myths” on the new work “The Civil War in Maryland Reconsidered.” However, in challenging hoary myths of Maryland’s rebel leanings, it inadvertently perpetuated one of the worst.

The estimate that 20,000 rebel Marylanders joined the rebel army is based on nothing but a statement from former rebel Gen. Isaac R. Trimble, who said rebel Gen. Samuel Cooper said it. The actual count of Maryland rebels, according to another rebel officer, Randolph H. McKim, totaled 4,580, which, when reduced because of overlap between two regiments of infantry, comes to about 4,000.

This estimate gets support from Thomas L. Livermore, a Union veteran, who counted about 3,500 rebel cavalry and infantry from the state. Oddly, while McKim argued that the rebel army never had more than 600,000 men and Livermore estimated 1.5 million, they still agreed on the count of Marylanders.

But all this obscures a more important fact: Fully 8,718 Black Marylanders fought for the Union. It’s long past time to pay more attention to them than the far lesser number of Marylanders who fought to keep them enslaved.

Michael A. Schaffner, Arlington