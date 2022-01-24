Sinema’s apostasy is her refusal to back the party line on amending the Senate’s filibuster rule, which would allow the Democratic voting reforms to pass on a simple majority vote. Never mind that leading Senate Democrats, such as Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.), vigorously supported the filibuster when they were in the minority. That was then, this is now.
Sinema is now so beyond the pale in progressive circles that her vote against filibuster reform was characterized by the state party chairwoman as a “failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy.” Arizona Democrats have so turned on Sinema that one recent poll showed only 8 percent of Democrats view her favorably.
Other polls show her in better shape in her party, but they also show that Democratic voters would prefer someone more in lockstep with their views. A poll from November showed her losing hypothetical primary matchups against three prominent state Democrats. It also suggested she would lose 72 percent of Democrats in a hypothetical three-way race were she to run as an independent.
The trouble for Democrats is that independent voters don’t see Sinema the same way. Registered independents are roughly one-third of all Arizona voters, and nearly a third of them would back Sinema in a three-way race, according to the November poll. In a swing state such as Arizona, this means certain defeat for Democrats. Indeed, the poll showed a Republican would win such a three-way race, garnering 75 percent of GOP voters plus 32 percent of independents. Thus, Democratic activists have given their party leaders a poisoned chalice from which to drink: They insist on a degree of ideological purity that dooms their chances in the general election.
Democrats are not alone in making this fateful offer. Republican state parties have censured some of their own incumbents recently, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) for voting to convict former president Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. Murkowski has earned a primary challenger, neophyte Kelly Tshibaka, and is viewed unfavorably by 71 percent of Republicans in the most recent public poll. But like Sinema, Murkowski remains popular with independents, and under Alaska’s unique ranked-choice voting system might still prevail.
These ongoing ideological purges are a major reason Washington remains so dysfunctional. Both parties seem intent on painting themselves and the other party in stark terms, forcing voters in the middle to choose between alternatives they increasingly don’t like. Data from Gallup shows that the number of Americans who say they are independents has risen markedly in the past two decades. Only 27 percent said they were independents at the time of the 2004 presidential election. That number rose to about 32 percent by the 2008 election and was roughly 40 percent by 2010. It went as high as 50 percent shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has been above 40 percent in every month since August.
Rapid changes among independents are also responsible for the increasingly large swings in partisan power between elections. Independents narrowly backed Democratic presidential nominee John F. Kerry in 2004 and swung sharply to the Democrats in their 2006 and 2008 landslides. Independents backed Republicans by 19 percentage points in the 2010 exit poll only to flip back to Democrats by double-digits in 2018. One party has gained at least 20 House seats in half of the last eight elections, and polling today strongly suggests the GOP will gain that many or more this November. That happened only once — in 1994 — between 1984 and 2006.
Both parties want to make significant policy changes, but neither can do so without enduring majority support from independent voters. These voters have been sending a clear message for more than two decades that they want to back a party that is principled but not purely ideological. Sinema’s censure shows Democrats still don’t get it. Meanwhile, Trump’s ongoing personal jihads against Republican foes show the GOP doesn’t get it either. The first party that does — the one that has room for both Kyrsten Sinema and their most devoted partisans — will reap the rewards.