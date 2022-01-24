These ongoing ideological purges are a major reason Washington remains so dysfunctional. Both parties seem intent on painting themselves and the other party in stark terms, forcing voters in the middle to choose between alternatives they increasingly don’t like. Data from Gallup shows that the number of Americans who say they are independents has risen markedly in the past two decades. Only 27 percent said they were independents at the time of the 2004 presidential election. That number rose to about 32 percent by the 2008 election and was roughly 40 percent by 2010. It went as high as 50 percent shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has been above 40 percent in every month since August.