To be sure, O’Malley had a significant structural advantage that the 2022 cycle will not afford to current Democratic candidates. Then-Montgomery County Executive Douglas M. Duncan spared O’Malley from a challenging primary contest by dropping out of the race. An uncontested primary allowed O’Malley to focus campaign resources and his full attention on the general election. The current Democratic primary race is already shaping into a competitive and expensive affair. Recent fundraising numbers suggest that some Democratic gubernatorial candidates are adept as O’Malley at raising money. So, too, were Brown and Jealous. The trick will be not to squander it all in the primary (again), especially for a double-digit win. The field will at least get the benefit of an open-seat race.