The elements of O’Malley’s first statewide win — strengths in campaign organization, aggressive sparring with opponents and messaging that resonated with a broad cross-section of voters — are particularly instructive and offer insight that still holds promise more than a decade later.
For starters, before O’Malley was a candidate, he toiled as a field director who put in the long hours and unglamorous behind-the-scenes work of electioneering. The experience gleaned from that work — organizing precincts, door knocking and identifying localized political power sources — informed the basis of his campaign strategy.
O’Malley’s 2006 team heavily invested in field operations, rallying elected Democrats to his cause and capitalizing on their local political networks to create a unified effort. Paid staffers and steering committees were set up in every region and equipped volunteers with voter lists, campaign literature and signs. The candidate relished the opportunities to meet voters in small venues and events across the state.
Those efforts cut into the margins of his opponent, incumbent Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. (R), in the suburban battlegrounds of Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Howard counties — all places where Ehrlich needed to win big. O’Malley also averaged more than a third of the vote in the western, Eastern Shore and southern counties. As it was then, a statewide victory for Democrats is still largely a function of turnout in the populous strongholds of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and Baltimore City. The O’Malley campaign invested in get-out-the-vote efforts in these areas, too. But his lesson for Democrats is not to cede winnable votes elsewhere in the state.
O’Malley enjoyed the data-driven elements of governmental problem-solving and could rattle off supporting statistics on the campaign trail. But his public policy chops aren’t what won the day.
As the media-savvy mayor of the state’s largest city, he knew how to land a rhetorical punch. O’Malley used his platform to criticize Ehrlich and Republican politics relentlessly and effectively. This dogged press strategy simultaneously built name recognition and hurt Ehlrich’s favorable public image even before O’Malley’s formal entrance to the governor’s race. Though they have tried, Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) contemporaries have not been able to do the same. And Democrats will now have to contend with the possibility that Hogan’s sustained popularity will help his chosen successor, former commerce secretary Kelly M. Schulz, should she win the Republican primary.
Voters have long viewed Democrats as better on public education and social policy and Republicans as more apt to handle economic matters. But O’Malley flipped the script. Though he still spoke to the issues that traditionally favor Democrats, he focused his campaign messaging on growing middle-class jobs and hammering Ehrlich for raising taxes and fees. O’Malley also positioned himself as a champion of consumers by blasting the Ehrlich administration over rising electricity rates and college tuition. A poll by The Washington Post in the lead-up to the 2006 gubernatorial contest indicated that nearly equal numbers of voters viewed O’Malley and Ehrlich as the best candidate to handle taxes and the economy.
Popular policy platforms still fall flat without affinity for the candidate proposing them. To this point, O’Malley held a double-digit advantage over Ehrlich on the perception that he “understands the problems of people like you.” For comparison, Democratic nominee Benjamin T. Jealous was down 20 points against Hogan on this same indicator in his bid to oust the Republican incumbent in 2018. Moreover, 62 percent of voters held a favorable view of O’Malley in October 2006. Only 41 and 36 percent thought the same of Anthony G. Brown in 2014 and Jealous at similar points in their respective races against Hogan. Still, here, there is a reality that can’t be ignored: These two Black candidates faced racism endemic to American politics, which undoubtedly factored into their campaigns.
To be sure, O’Malley had a significant structural advantage that the 2022 cycle will not afford to current Democratic candidates. Then-Montgomery County Executive Douglas M. Duncan spared O’Malley from a challenging primary contest by dropping out of the race. An uncontested primary allowed O’Malley to focus campaign resources and his full attention on the general election. The current Democratic primary race is already shaping into a competitive and expensive affair. Recent fundraising numbers suggest that some Democratic gubernatorial candidates are adept as O’Malley at raising money. So, too, were Brown and Jealous. The trick will be not to squander it all in the primary (again), especially for a double-digit win. The field will at least get the benefit of an open-seat race.
Since O’Malley’s first gubernatorial run, the policy conversation and broader electoral dynamics have changed. Ideological divisions are deeper, and there is widespread satisfaction with the direction of the state under divided government.
And, of course, no politician ever lives up to the campaign’s loftiest hopes and full promise. O’Malley is no different. He won several progressive victories as governor: passing strict gun control laws, legalizing same-sex marriage rights, abolishing the death penalty and making in-state college tuition available to undocumented immigrants. At the same time, his policies on criminal justice continue to receive harsh criticism, and Hogan’s own effective messaging has rebranded much of the Democrat’s economic record as excessive taxation.
Regardless, it is undeniable that O’Malley and his team knew how to win statewide elections. Over the next few months, we’ll find out if Democrats have learned from loss and O’Malley’s electoral success — and whether Republicans have done the same.