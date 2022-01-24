I’m happy to report that day is not here yet. I was genuinely appalled by the actions of Jason Miyares (R), the new Virginia attorney general, who on taking office fired several members of the conviction integrity unit of the attorney general’s office. This unit, made up of nonpolitical attorneys, was dedicated to reversing wrongful convictions. Mr. Miyares’s spokeswoman said he has “a different vision” for the office. Apparently, a laser focus on reversing wrongful convictions is no longer needed in a new tough-on-crime regime.
Congratulations, Mr. Miyares; you’re off to an amazing start.
Kenneth Gubin, Herndon