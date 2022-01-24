Russia continues its threatening military buildup around Ukraine. A half-dozen ships capable of carrying troops and tanks are en route from Russia Baltic ports to the Mediterranean, whence they could reach Ukraine on short notice. Russia has also dispatched new troops and aircraft to Belarus, ostensibly for military exercises in early February. There is still a hope for diplomacy: talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ended on Friday with a promise to continue later. Clearly, however, Russia is surrounding Ukraine and the questions of how best to deter an invasion — or to respond if deterrence fails — are more pressing than ever.