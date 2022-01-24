A healthy percentage of Americans believe the insurrection was a planned event that would be the basis for going after co-conspirators and a strong reason for the Republican Party to select someone other than Mr. Trump to run for the presidency in 2024. People died in the insurrection and many were seriously wounded, both physically and emotionally.
There is nowhere Mr. Trump can turn to fight the release of the documents from that desperate day, and it is my hope that the Jan. 6 committee will now have what they need to make Mr. Trump a distant memory.
Henry A. Lowenstein, New York