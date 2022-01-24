That would mean acknowledging his groundbreaking initiatives in the White House. He was the first U.S. president to appoint a Jewish person to his Cabinet (Oscar Straus, secretary of commerce and labor). The first to invite a Black man, Booker T. Washington, to dine at the White House, a move that ignited calls for impeachment. The first to visit a foreign country as president. The first to make environmental preservation a centerpiece of his administration, including by establishing five national parks and other reserves on more than 230 million acres of public land.