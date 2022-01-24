Roosevelt, who did not want statues erected in tribute to him, remains among this country’s most revered presidents, and among its most consequential. He was also flawed. A more felicitous site for that statue, to contextualize it along with the 26th president’s breathtakingly rich array of achievements and shortcomings, is among the exhibits of a great museum or library, rather than as a street-facing figurehead.
And that’s where the monument is headed — to the new $250 million Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, in the Badlands of North Dakota. The library, designed by a prominent architect, is scheduled to open to the public in 2026.
Roosevelt’s stature should not be confused with that of other figures whose likenesses in bronze and stone have been removed, or pulled down, in recent years. Most of them were heroes of the Confederacy — traitors to the United States who dedicated their lives to a war intended first and foremost to preserve slavery.
By contrast, Roosevelt’s legacy was infinitely more layered, hardly without sin but admirable on many levels. His list of firsts is impressive. Any American who has visited a national park or forest has been touched by one of his signature accomplishments. He also held racist views — genocidal, in the case of Native Americans — that were typical for White Americans of his time.
Judging by the library’s initial publication, a 310-page “story guide” describing mission and values, it means to tell Roosevelt’s story inclusively, intent on following Roosevelt’s own dictum: “To learn anything from the past it is necessary to know, as near as may be, the exact truth.”
That would mean acknowledging his groundbreaking initiatives in the White House. He was the first U.S. president to appoint a Jewish person to his Cabinet (Oscar Straus, secretary of commerce and labor). The first to invite a Black man, Booker T. Washington, to dine at the White House, a move that ignited calls for impeachment. The first to visit a foreign country as president. The first to make environmental preservation a centerpiece of his administration, including by establishing five national parks and other reserves on more than 230 million acres of public land.
He was also a man of contradictions. Following his dinner with Washington, he did nothing to advance civil rights. In fact, he pandered to racist southerners by dishonorably discharging 167 Black soldiers in a U.S. Army regiment in Texas, including six Medal of Honor recipients, based on trumped-up charges. He rationalized the United States’ colonial project by invoking what would now be seen as straight-up white power.
The library says it will humanize Roosevelt, not lionize him. That’s the right way to approach a president whose legacy remains powerful, and powerfully complex, more than a century after he left office.