Although for years we’ve been brewing and cooking dozens of initiatives to make Temple a more ethnically, geographically and socioeconomically diverse place, moving the needle hasn’t been easy — until now. Simply put, no other change to our admissions process has done more to shift the demographic composition of our entering class than extinguishing a requirement such as the SAT and ACT, and instead zeroing in on each student’s academic record and the other attributes they bring to the table.