Finally, there is the issue of communication. This pandemic has polarized our nation, with much of the United States splintering into two camps: those who believe the pandemic is over, and those who believe we will be in this pandemic forever. Unfortunately, the virus will continue to challenge us for some time, but it need not dominate our lives. We need to clearly communicate the moment we are in, the actions people should take during periods of low infection and the temporary measures we might need during future surges (mask-wearing, testing, etc.). The lack of clear communication has meant that at every point in the pandemic so far, we were either over- or underreacting, and both have costs. Our leaders must do a better job of communicating where we are, what is to come and how best to prepare.