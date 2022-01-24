The best way to keep schools open during the pandemic is to make them as safe as possible from the predations of a highly transmissible virus, and one way to do that is to ensure that students, faculty and staff wear masks. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who issued an order forbidding mask mandates, and now holds out the possibility that he would withhold funding from school systems that retain them, is threatening schools’ ability to welcome children in person when coronavirus cases spike — as they have and may well do again.