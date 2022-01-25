In this past week’s marathon news conference, Doocy asked the president, “Why are you trying so hard in your first year to pull the country so far to the left?” Biden denied any such thing, though he did stir the pot with this observation: “You guys have been trying to convince me that I am Bernie Sanders,” said Biden. “I’m not. I like him, but I’m not Bernie Sanders. I’m not a socialist. I’m a mainstream Democrat, and I have been.” Sanders struck back over the weekend: “I like him, but I’m not Joe Biden.”