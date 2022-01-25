Yes, it’s Doocy’s job to draw intemperate remarks from President Biden.
The question that prompted Biden’s incivility was a classic Doocy troll sandwich: “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” It’s the sort of “question” that, if Doocy is lucky, triggers a long Biden peroration on the cost of living and the nation’s political mood. But Doocy wasn’t just lucky on Monday; he was really lucky.
“It’s a great asset,” said Biden quietly, as if he didn’t realize that his mic was live. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”
In an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) was asked about the comment. “It was completely unprofessional. It’s embarrassing. And I’ve seen this multiple times with people of the president’s age that are starting to have cognitive issues,” said Jackson, who formerly served as physician to the president under Barack Obama and Donald Trump. “They get short-tempered, they get irritable, they strike out. It’s a defense mechanism to some extent when they don’t know exactly how to answer questions or what’s going on around them.”
Another “Fox & Friends” segment started this way: “Let’s talk about the No. 1 trending story around the world yesterday involved your son,” said Ainsley Earhardt to fellow co-host Steve Doocy. “President Joe Biden, who once promised dignity from the White House, calling a Fox News reporter, Peter Doocy, a ‘stupid son of a you know what’ on the world stage.”
Fox News had every right to rip Biden for his candid snark. This is the fellow, after all, who declared personnel war on uncivil behavior in the White House ranks. “I’m not joking when I say this: If you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot,” said Biden on the first day of his presidency. “No if, ands or buts.”
Biden called Doocy and “cleared the air.”
The air needn’t always be clear. Relations between reporters and top public officials should be adversarial, though not profane. A famous instance took place during George W. Bush’s 2000 campaign for president. A hot mic caught his remark to running mate Dick Cheney: “There’s Adam Clymer, major league a------ from the New York Times.” A Times obituary for Clymer noted that he was “gleeful” that he’d made some mischief: “Interviewed afterward on CNN, [Clymer] said that some of his articles had offended Democratic politicians, too. ‘You know,’ he said, ‘if they all love you, you might as well just be driving a Good Humor truck.’ ”
Trump abused reporters as a matter of routine. Those incidents were pathological and unusual to the point that we won’t hitch them to the tradition cited above.
The Q&A encounters between Peter Doocy and the White House have ranged from playfully chippy to minor league hostile. Though Doocy technically works on the news side of Fox News, he gets more airtime by rankling the president or, failing that, keeping in circulation the anti-Biden themes driven by the network’s opinion shows. If “Fox & Friends” can launder Biden’s SOB moment into a segment that knits together profanity and senility, well, that’s more job security for Doocy.
The high-minded argument for Doocy’s presence at the White House is that he brings a sensibility that contrasts with that of his establishment peers in the briefing room. It’s a weak argument in light of the network’s ever-ratcheting progression toward conspiracies, lies and the “big lie.” But Doocy did strike a blow for public accountability in November when he asked Biden about a Wall Street Journal story indicating that the administration was considering settlements for families victimized by the Trump administration’s separation policy at the border.
Biden’s response was either clueless or callous, and perhaps both, as he called the report “garbage” and declared it was “not going to happen.” The ACLU issued a statement questioning whether the president was “fully briefed” on the actions of his Justice Department and warned that he would be “abandoning a core campaign promise to do justice for the thousands of separated families.” The Justice Department in December announced that it couldn’t reach a “global settlement” with the families, prompting criticism that it had succumbed to conservative criticism.
In this past week’s marathon news conference, Doocy asked the president, “Why are you trying so hard in your first year to pull the country so far to the left?” Biden denied any such thing, though he did stir the pot with this observation: “You guys have been trying to convince me that I am Bernie Sanders,” said Biden. “I’m not. I like him, but I’m not Bernie Sanders. I’m not a socialist. I’m a mainstream Democrat, and I have been.” Sanders struck back over the weekend: “I like him, but I’m not Joe Biden.”
As Politico noted in a profile of Doocy, the White House is riven by “mixed opinions about how to handle Doocy and Fox.” That makes sense: On the one hand, the White House briefing room should be a place where a wide range of viewpoints flourish; on the other hand, Doocy’s daily toil feeds an operation whose bad faith is undermining democracy and public health, often in the same sound bite. Only a stupid you-know-what wouldn’t agonize over that trade-off.