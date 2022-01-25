The costs imposed would be “overwhelming,” a senior administration official projected. “Devastating,” President Biden warned Vladimir Putin. But will the bite live up to the bark?
The economic arsenal being considered sounds formidable: Financial sanctions that would cut Russia off from the SWIFT international payments system, blocking its access to global bond markets and freezing Putin’s and his cronies’ internationally held assets. Energy sector sanctions that would reduce oil and natural gas exports, principal sources of Russian hard currency and national budget, and block the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from completion. Technology sanctions — on both U.S.- and foreign-based companies doing business in Russia — that would prevent Russia from using U.S.-made parts or U.S.-licensed technology, particularly in industries such as aerospace and defense but also in consumer goods like cellphones and refrigerators.
Russia, though, like all states targeted with sanctions, has counter-strategies.
One is turning to alternative trade partners. That especially means Western Europe. Its trade with Russia is nine times greater than that of the United States. European banks have $56 billion in claims on Russian residents. Europe imports 48 percent of Russian oil exports and 72 percent of Russian natural gas exports.
While Europe thus has much greater economic leverage to bring to bear, it also has more to lose economically. Natural gas prices are near record highs. Home heating costs are up over 100 percent from a year ago. Utility companies are “scrambling” for financing. Energy suppliers are facing bankruptcy. E.U.-wide unemployment is about 7 percent as of November. In France, it’s close to 8 percent with an election pending. In Spain and Greece, it’s over 13 percent. Financial analysts project major Western bondholder risks from Russian default.
Attention has particularly focused on Nord Stream 2. Europeans differ on the pipeline’s pros and cons; Germany is more supportive than some others. But efforts such as those pushed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) to force Germany to abide by U.S. sanctions hit a shared European nerve of Washington resorting to our way or else. It’s worth recalling the early 1980s, when the Reagan administration tried to block the West Siberian natural gas pipeline. Even Conservative British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher spoke out against “whether one very powerful nation can prevent existing contracts being fulfilled.”
European leaders did sign on to the Dec. 16 NATO sanctions statement, but this was left in general terms. Reports continue of “economic fallout” concerns. So too are there substantive geopolitical strategy differences. How firm and sustainable European support will be for the full range of sanctions being threatened remains to be seen. A Europe that has to be sanctioned into cooperation with American-mandated sanctions will not be very credible in Russian eyes. The signal sent would be less one of alliance solidarity than begrudging cooperation at best.
Even if Europe and other allies cooperate with sanctions, there is China. Georgetown University professor and former national intelligence officer for Russia Angela Stent points to the key role Beijing played countering the 2014 sanctions, providing Russia “cover for its actions in Ukraine and ensur[ing] that the West was unable to isolate Russia,” including with a $12 billion loan for a Siberian liquefied natural gas project. Russia-China trade has reached new highs: In 2020, China imported 31 percent of Russian oil exports. China could extend its Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, which, while not yet scaled up to SWIFT, has been growing rapidly. Given overall Sino-American tensions, Chinese President Xi Jinping could well see strategic value in playing this leg of the great power triangle.
Putin also could turn to other alternative trade partners. Indeed with India he already has, just last month visiting and signing agreements to increase military cooperation and triple trade by 2025. With issues such as climate change and human rights causing tensions in U.S.-India relations, pressuring on sanctions risks overload.
To the extent that economic costs still get incurred, Putin could insulate key supporters. He has built up foreign exchange reserves that are at an all-time high of more than $631 billion. He can do what he did in response to the 2014 Ukraine-Crimea sanctions, when he seized property from more liberal elites and gave it to his inner circle. And there is always repression to ensure that no Kazakhstani-style protests hit the streets.
Retaliation across other domains also is an option, what Putin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov referred to as “military-technical response.” Even leaving aside military measures, think SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline and other cyberattacks. Sure, these can be met with U.S. cyber measures. But that feeds into the kind of escalatory cycle that sanctions are supposed to help avoid.
The point is not to be intimidated by such counter-strategies but also not to ignore them and over-project Russian vulnerability. Sanctions need their own version of war gaming: We do this/they do that. They can’t be turned to just because military force seems a worse option. They have to be strategized for their own effectiveness. They can’t just be barked, they have to bite.