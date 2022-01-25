Even if Europe and other allies cooperate with sanctions, there is China. Georgetown University professor and former national intelligence officer for Russia Angela Stent points to the key role Beijing played countering the 2014 sanctions, providing Russia “cover for its actions in Ukraine and ensur[ing] that the West was unable to isolate Russia,” including with a $12 billion loan for a Siberian liquefied natural gas project. Russia-China trade has reached new highs: In 2020, China imported 31 percent of Russian oil exports. China could extend its Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, which, while not yet scaled up to SWIFT, has been growing rapidly. Given overall Sino-American tensions, Chinese President Xi Jinping could well see strategic value in playing this leg of the great power triangle.