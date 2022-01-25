Ms. Cook would be the first Black woman to serve as a Fed governor in the central bank’s 108-year history. She has spent years studying developing economies, many of which struggled with high inflation. Mr. Jefferson would be only the fourth Black man appointed to the board. The bulk of his research, like Ms. Cook’s, has been about inequality and poverty. It’s mind-boggling that some have attempted to question whether the Fed needs this kind of expertise. Black unemployment has often been double White unemployment for decades, and Americans without college educations are often the last to recover after crises. This is not the economy Americans should accept.