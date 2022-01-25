Opinion: Black Americans were ‘other’ for too long
Today at 5:12 p.m. EST
It seems that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) left out one very important word when he recently uttered the statement “African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.” That word is “other.”
Black folks have been the “other” Americans since before the founding of the nation. Finally, in 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act and in 1965 the Voting Rights Act, finally making us first-class citizens, which, it seems, some members of Congress want to amend.