Much has already been said about why this is happening. The growth of streaming has made songs with proven audience appeal more valuable. Copyrights that promise to yield royalties for decades function as low-risk capital assets, like bonds. Private equity firms sometimes buy big-name song catalogues on behalf of investors seeking a steady flow of future income.
The tax man is getting stiffed, though. One propellent of music catalogue sales is the favorable treatment that the proceeds enjoy under federal tax law; easy money for The Boss means a loss of revenue for the federal government.
Clearly, there’s more to this picture than meets the eye. While hardly a crisis, the episode is instructive about incentives, unintended consequences — and the politics of economic inequality.
When Springsteen or another singer-songwriter sells the rights to music, the government taxes the proceeds as capital gains, which are subject to a rate much lower than the one for ordinary wage and salary income. This is due to a 2006 tax code adjustment, lobbied into law by country songwriters who were upset they paid a higher tax rate on their royalties than commercial publishers did.
It’s a debatable complaint, but Congress, eager to please Nashville and not anticipating much revenue loss, went along. Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation estimates, including the latest one issued in November 2020, have considered the 2006 law’s cost de minimis — less than $50 million per year.
That’s probably not true anymore. If taxed at the top ordinary rate of 37 percent, the combined $1 billion Springsteen and Dylan have pulled in would net the government $370 million. At the top capital gains rate — 20 percent — it yields only $200 million, a difference of $170 million. (For technical reasons, singer-songwriters do not face a 3.8 percent surcharge ordinarily applied on capital gains for upper-income individuals.)
Though still modest relative to the $219 billion total cost of favored treatment for capital gains in fiscal 2021, the gradually expanding singer-songwriter break does exemplify a crucial problem with the tax code’s capital-labor differential. It creates an incentive for special interests to lobby for the lower rate, whether it’s economically justified or not.
In that sense, singer-songwriters are like the hedge fund managers who talked Washington into labeling, and taxing, their winnings as capital gains, through the “carried interest” break, which costs the government roughly $1.4 billion per year.
The only thing richer than these rockers is the irony: Springsteen famously embraced Occupy Wall Street in 2012; Young endorsed democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for president in 2020. Now, they are becoming tax-advantaged gazillionaires.
What’s more, The Post reports that there was a “rush” to get deals done in late 2020 before the Biden administration and a Democratic Congress could close tax loopholes — a needless worry so far, as it turns out. (Publicists for Springsteen and Young declined to comment.)
You can say this makes left-leaning music icons hypocrites because, well — it sort of does. Yet it would be more charitable and more relevant, policy-wise, to say that it makes them normal. Anyone would do the same if the law allowed it, which it does. Sanders himself made a $1 million book deal, and got pretty indignant when questioned about it.
People like money. If you offer them more of it, they will take it. Generally, they’ll also find a way to argue they are entitled to it, even if — like the tax breaks being showered on aging rockers for works created long ago — it’s not rewarding new creativity.
Humanity’s limitless quest for money — the easier the better — explains why socialism doesn’t work. Certainly, the current music-money bonanza ought to inspire some Hollywood progressives to check their sanctimony.
Yet the pursuit of easy money is bad for capitalism, too, which is why tax-averse Republicans also have something to learn from the suddenly frothy market for music IP.
It challenges the GOP notion that tax cuts, especially for capital gains, always spur productive activity — as opposed to sometimes creating new opportunities to game the system, also known as rent-seeking.
A well-functioning capitalist democracy would subject a broad, loophole-free base of income to progressive, but non-punitive, tax rates. A side benefit: When society’s rules are more consistent, so is society’s behavior.