Is there any reasonable argument to oppose this measure? Well, perhaps it could wind up disincentivizing people with significant stock portfolios from running for Congress. But already, many of our lawmakers are millionaires — and under their watch, corporations have thrived while working people and the planet suffer. Disincentivizing people who would mourn the loss of their stock trades from running for Congress — and allowing more working people to run in their stead — may be exactly what the country needs. As The Post’s editorial board noted last week, “If lawmakers want to play the market, they should select a different career path.”