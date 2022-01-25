Passengers and workers were continuously sick, often with gastrointestinal viruses. And my co-workers and I slept below deck in spaces with recirculated air and no windows. As we worked around the clock to sanitize the dining rooms and living quarters, I understood how dangerous it would be for someone to get very sick. Cruise ships such as the one I worked on do not have hospital equipment such as ventilators. They rarely have enough physicians and nurses to attend to large numbers of sick people. While it’s easy to romanticize these vacations as an “escape,” the staff experience the opposite, stuck in the middle of the ocean with nowhere to go if they get sick or face labor abuse.